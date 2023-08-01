Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 726.0 days.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

BTDPF stock remained flat at $5.53 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.