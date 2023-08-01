Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 726.0 days.
Barratt Developments Stock Performance
BTDPF stock remained flat at $5.53 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $6.70.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Barratt Developments
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.