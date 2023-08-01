Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of BSET stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.12. 16,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,384. The firm has a market cap of $151.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48.

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

