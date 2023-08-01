Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,559,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. 691,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $17.00.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 6.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
