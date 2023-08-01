Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,559,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. 691,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 6.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

