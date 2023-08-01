Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,204 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

VEU stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,393. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average of $53.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

