Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 202 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,862 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $324,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 980.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $434,144,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.56.

In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $40,180.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,629 shares in the company, valued at $7,251,293.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the sale, the president now owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at $30,427,161.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $40,180.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,251,293.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,867 shares of company stock worth $56,607,638. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEAM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $300.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.15 and its 200-day moving average is $163.94.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

