Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 11,780 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.04. The stock had a trading volume of 587,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,994. The firm has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $194.99.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Profile



Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

