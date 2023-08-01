Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 38,460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after buying an additional 75,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNDM stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.03. 590,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,729. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.91. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $70.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $169.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNDM. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In related news, Director Dick Allen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at $359,681.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,478.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dick Allen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at $359,681.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

