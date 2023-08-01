Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.82 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.64. 1,328,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,044,253. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.62 and its 200-day moving average is $106.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $192.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

