Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $104,982,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,327 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 4,916.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,881,000 after purchasing an additional 299,728 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth $41,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 0.1 %

SWAV traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $260.35. The company had a trading volume of 94,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,063. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.97. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.50 and a 1 year high of $320.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 55.22%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shockwave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $291.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.50.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In other news, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total transaction of $69,625.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $598,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,582,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total value of $69,625.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,802.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,347 shares of company stock worth $6,535,220. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

