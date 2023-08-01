Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NVS traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,038. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day moving average is $94.93. The stock has a market cap of $218.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

