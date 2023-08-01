Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,204 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,086. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.29. The company has a market capitalization of $257.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

