Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 985 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CFG traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $31.01. 2,199,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,243,361. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

