Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target Cut to GBX 825

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 880 ($11.30) to GBX 825 ($10.59) in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Beazley from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 760 ($9.76) to GBX 700 ($8.99) in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Beazley from GBX 921 ($11.82) to GBX 887 ($11.39) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.72) to GBX 850 ($10.91) in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Beazley currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $810.40.

Beazley Stock Down 3.7 %

BZLYF opened at $7.12 on Friday. Beazley has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

