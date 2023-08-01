Beldex Price Tops $0.0392 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. Beldex has a market capitalization of $218.84 million and $3.95 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,869.42 or 0.06321665 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00043461 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00022519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00030307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014323 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,695,745 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,275,745 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.