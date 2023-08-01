Bend DAO Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Bend DAO has a market cap of $37.56 million and $114,320.66 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

