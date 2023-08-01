Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,730 ($22.21) price objective on the stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.62) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($20.22) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,450 ($18.62) to GBX 1,390 ($17.85) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.83) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,570 ($20.16).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Up 0.1 %

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,384.60 ($17.78) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,236.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,731.33 ($22.23). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,371.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,420.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80.

GSK Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.49) per share, for a total transaction of £86,400 ($110,925.66). Insiders acquired 6,027 shares of company stock worth $8,677,269 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.