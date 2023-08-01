Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 3,700,000 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

In other news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,764 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $28,945.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,616.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $28,945.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,616.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $26,901.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 72.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 210,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 88,144 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 125.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,847 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 69.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BGFV traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.57. 115,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $214.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.74. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.94 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 1.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on BGFV shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

