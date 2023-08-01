Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 797,500 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 736,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,987.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BYLOF shares. HSBC cut shares of Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.12) to GBX 1,125 ($14.44) in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Big Yellow Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BYLOF remained flat at $13.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 108 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 11 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.3 million sq ft.

Featured Articles

