BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 199,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
BioCardia Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of BCDA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,021. BioCardia has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.15.
BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). BioCardia had a negative net margin of 891.08% and a negative return on equity of 274.26%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that BioCardia will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCardia
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,856 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 238,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.
About BioCardia
BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BioCardia
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.