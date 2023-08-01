BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 199,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BioCardia Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of BCDA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,021. BioCardia has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Get BioCardia alerts:

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). BioCardia had a negative net margin of 891.08% and a negative return on equity of 274.26%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that BioCardia will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCardia

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCDA shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered BioCardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,856 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 238,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

About BioCardia

(Get Free Report)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.