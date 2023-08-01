Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Biohaven Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of BHVN traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 189,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. Biohaven has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $26.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.
Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
