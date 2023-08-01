Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Biohaven Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BHVN traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 189,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. Biohaven has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $26.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

About Biohaven

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth $1,911,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 69,890 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

