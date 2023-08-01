BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Up 8.2% in July

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BioLineRx by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BioLineRx by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 189,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 422,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,305. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $94.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

