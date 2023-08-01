BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.38 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion. BioMarin Pharmaceutical also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.83-1.08 EPS.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.51. 2,190,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.37 and a beta of 0.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BMRN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.05.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

