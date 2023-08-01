BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $119.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNTX. Redburn Partners upgraded BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BioNTech from $198.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BioNTech from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BioNTech from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.29.

Shares of BNTX traded down $1.85 on Monday, reaching $107.02. The stock had a trading volume of 497,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average of $121.03. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $188.99.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company’s revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BioNTech by 4,861.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 952,932 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $49,796,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $31,326,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in BioNTech by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 382,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,494,000 after purchasing an additional 237,709 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

