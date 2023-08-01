BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $370.28 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $370.28 million and $446,077.62 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $29,815.83 or 1.00002296 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00020380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017101 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014008 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002211 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 28,875.97639028 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $434,309.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.