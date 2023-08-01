Bitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $567.32 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $567.32 billion and approximately $16.63 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $29,175.21 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.37 or 0.00827329 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00129232 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018845 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,445,325 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.
