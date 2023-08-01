Bitfarms (BITF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 186.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million. On average, analysts expect Bitfarms to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BITF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,370,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,253. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Sentinus LLC raised its holdings in Bitfarms by 46.6% during the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bitfarms by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 42,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bitfarms by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 93,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BITF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

