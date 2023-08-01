Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 486,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,658,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.
Bitfarms Trading Down 6.6 %
The company has a market cap of C$557.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.59.
Insider Transactions at Bitfarms
In other Bitfarms news, Senior Officer Paul Magrath sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.92, for a total transaction of C$67,074.00. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.
Bitfarms Company Profile
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bitfarms
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Smells Like New Highs for This Fragrance Boom Winner
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- New Leaders Emerge: S&P 500 Shows Shift in Top Performers
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Is Avis Budget Group A Value Play? Earnings Have This To Say
Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.