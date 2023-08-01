BitShares One Day Volume Reaches $928,520.80 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $28.91 million and approximately $928,520.80 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001966 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002501 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001055 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,986,110 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

