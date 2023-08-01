Black Knight (BKI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Black Knight to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.
Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. On average, analysts expect Black Knight to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BKI traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.87. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $71.49. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.48.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.
Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.
