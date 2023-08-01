Black Knight (BKI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Black Knight to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. On average, analysts expect Black Knight to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Black Knight Price Performance

BKI traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.87. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $71.49. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Black Knight

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Black Knight by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,439,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,175 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,813,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,470 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,416,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Black Knight by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,273,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,414,000 after purchasing an additional 596,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

See Also

