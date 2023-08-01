Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Down 16.3% in July

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackboxstocks

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackboxstocks stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Free Report) by 286.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.90% of Blackboxstocks worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Blackboxstocks Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBX traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.87. 3,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,519. Blackboxstocks has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.71.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 203.66% and a negative net margin of 124.91%. The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.