BlackRock AAA CLO ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:CLOA)

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2535 per share on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CLOA stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $50.92. 6,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,706. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $51.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock AAA CLO ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.75% of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

