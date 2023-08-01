BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Acquired by Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 854,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust accounts for approximately 12.6% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $15,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,548,000 after buying an additional 260,836 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 74,920 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,115,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 466,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 666,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 158,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 503,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 208,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,858. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $20.32.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.