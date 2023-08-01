Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Trading 1.5% Higher

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 190,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 364,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.23.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers encoders/transcoders, such as 4K/ultra-high definition, high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 capable encoders and transcoders; and QPSK and 8PSK, and QAM transcoders.

