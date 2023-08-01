Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives $27.79 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.79.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BE. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James cut Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,239 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $533,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $79,286.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,623.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $533,900.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,048 shares of company stock worth $1,000,233. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $102,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,759,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 885.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 773,317 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,211,000 after acquiring an additional 734,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.86.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 81.47% and a negative net margin of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $275.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

