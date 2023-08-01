Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $82.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00.

BPMC has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink lowered Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $1.71 on Monday, hitting $64.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.30.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The business had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 158.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

