Blur (BLUR) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Blur (BLUR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. One Blur token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blur has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Blur has a market cap of $24.32 million and $23.90 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 806,045,851.4079149 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.30419997 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $23,818,834.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

