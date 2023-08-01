BMO Capital Markets Lowers Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $105.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BC. Citigroup cut their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.92.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $86.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average of $83.00. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $93.15.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $19,695,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

