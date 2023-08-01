Bobcoin (BOBC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17,208.41

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. Bobcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.56 million and $17,208.41 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bobcoin token can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bobcoin has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bobcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bobcoin Profile

Bobcoin’s genesis date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bobcoin is medium.com/@bobeco.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Bobcoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bobcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bobcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bobcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bobcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bobcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.