Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Short Interest Update

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 808,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Boot Barn Stock Down 1.4 %

BOOT traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $92.56. 975,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,763. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.63. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.36. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

A number of brokerages have commented on BOOT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $84.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $89.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 9.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 11.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 58,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 12.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 363,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after buying an additional 40,523 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $406,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

