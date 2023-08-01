Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 875,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.33. 1,101,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,884. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average of $99.17. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $124.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 56.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at $68,328,477.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,920 shares of company stock worth $13,140,062 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

