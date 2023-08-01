Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.64. 479,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.17. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $123.80.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 56.84%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.07%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,920 shares of company stock worth $13,140,062. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

