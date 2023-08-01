BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock Position Boosted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after buying an additional 31,659 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.1 %

BWA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.47. 2,363,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,250. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

