Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAM. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm raised Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Cfra boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $318.21.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of Boston Beer stock traded down $3.81 on Monday, reaching $367.63. The company had a trading volume of 68,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,228. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.59. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $296.27 and a 1 year high of $422.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.27. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,243,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,343.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,243,972.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,168 shares of company stock valued at $5,194,041. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 64.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 220.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 42.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

