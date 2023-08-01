Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. Boston Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.24-7.29 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Boston Properties stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,076. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.67. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $90.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.56%.

In other news, Director Carol B. Einiger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 210.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

