Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Argus

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boyd Gaming from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.5 %

BYD stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.01. 299,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.76.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.55%. The business had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 371.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 211,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.