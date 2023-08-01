BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Stock Position Trimmed by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,422 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 20,150 shares during the quarter. BP accounts for about 1.5% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $10,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of BP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,036 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 26.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,011 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Down 0.9 %

BP stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.96. 9,387,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,797,889. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18. The company has a market cap of $107.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. BP had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $56.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 billion. On average, research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. AlphaValue raised BP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.15.

BP Company Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.