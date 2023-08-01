Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CTO Jonathan Hyman Sells 3,294 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $148,855.86. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 137,010 shares in the company, valued at $6,191,481.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Thursday, July 27th, Jonathan Hyman sold 12,797 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $578,936.28.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Jonathan Hyman sold 8,909 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $401,261.36.

On Monday, July 17th, Jonathan Hyman sold 99,841 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $4,272,196.39.

On Friday, July 14th, Jonathan Hyman sold 100,159 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $4,324,865.62.

On Monday, May 15th, Jonathan Hyman sold 3,487 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $103,389.55.

Braze Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ BRZE traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.37. 254,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,976. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $50.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Braze’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRZE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.94.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Braze by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 12,400.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after acquiring an additional 845,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after acquiring an additional 662,837 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,700,000 after acquiring an additional 298,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Braze by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after buying an additional 267,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.