BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BRC from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BRC during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BRC by 251.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BRC during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BRC during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in BRC during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRCC stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $83.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.36 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. Research analysts predict that BRC will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

