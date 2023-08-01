Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,300 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 559,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 156,156 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 26.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,241,000 after purchasing an additional 434,346 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

Bridge Investment Group stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 134,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,801. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

