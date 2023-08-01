Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Up 11.3% in July

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the June 30th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 494,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.18. 307,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,974. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.30. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.29). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

