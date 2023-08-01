Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Up 11.3% in July

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the June 30th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 494,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Brighthouse Financial Price Performance
Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.18. 307,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,974. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.30. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.29). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
